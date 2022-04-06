LocalCoinSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $857,896.41 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $857,896.41 and approximately $2,053.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.44 or 0.00306253 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005635 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000613 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $745.56 or 0.01649341 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,182,390 coins and its circulating supply is 49,969,613 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

