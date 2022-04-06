Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.20

Shares of Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.91.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.55.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $620.82 million during the quarter.

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables in Sweden and internationally. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants.

