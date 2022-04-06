Loop Capital Cuts Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $300.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Loop Capital from $345.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.42.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $257.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.33. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $233.32 and a 1 year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

