LSV Asset Management Acquires Shares of 1,551 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,551 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,326 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,259,000 after acquiring an additional 325,944 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,933 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $683,610.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,437,712 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.20.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $269.96 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $275.88. The company has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.96.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.