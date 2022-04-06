LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 577.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,444,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,505 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,630,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,241,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,455,000 after acquiring an additional 165,777 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,824,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,838,000 after acquiring an additional 174,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,711,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after acquiring an additional 87,022 shares during the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

GBDC opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 7.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.59. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $16.23.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.