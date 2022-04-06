LSV Asset Management Has $48,000 Stake in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.19% of FedNat worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat in the second quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 41.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedNat in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FNHC opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. FedNat Holding has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.91.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $66.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.60 million. FedNat had a negative net margin of 41.99% and a negative return on equity of 97.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FedNat Holding will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

