LSV Asset Management Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 293,545 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.05% of Banco Macro worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter worth $561,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMA stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Macro S.A. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31.

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $462.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.58 million. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 9.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Macro S.A. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BMA shares. StockNews.com lowered Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Macro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

