LSV Asset Management Increases Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.06% of ePlus worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ePlus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PLUS stock opened at $54.73 on Wednesday. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $69.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.34.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $494.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

