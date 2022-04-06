LSV Asset Management Purchases 2,095 Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.05% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 586.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 374.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the period. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hamilton Beach Brands news, Director Paul Dwinelle Furlow purchased 8,500 shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $95,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBB stock opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $161.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.86. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.18). Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 3.24%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

