LSV Asset Management Purchases Shares of 12,528 USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 66,335.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 526,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 79,728 shares during the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ USAK opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $142.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. USA Truck, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $29.09.

USA Truck ( NASDAQ:USAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $200.85 million for the quarter. USA Truck had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that USA Truck, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

USAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USA Truck in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the following segments: Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

