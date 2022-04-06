LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,236 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Willis Lease Finance were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,033,000. M3F Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 421,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,662,000 after buying an additional 23,560 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WLFC stock opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $46.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $190.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1,606.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $75.81 million for the quarter.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $99,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $31,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,579 shares of company stock worth $385,225 over the last three months. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

