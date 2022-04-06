LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Trading Down 2.1%

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.42 and last traded at $38.42. 540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 319,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.23.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 11.94 and a quick ratio of 11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.93.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.70%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LTC Properties by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.
LTC Properties Company Profile (NYSE:LTC)
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LTC Properties (LTC)
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.