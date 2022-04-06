Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.68

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share on Friday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.
NYSE:LU opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. Lufax has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $14.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11.
Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lufax will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on LU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.01.
Lufax Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lufax (LU)
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.