Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.68

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share on Friday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

NYSE:LU opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. Lufax has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $14.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lufax will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LU. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 453.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lufax by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 339,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 121,371 shares in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.01.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

