Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.150-$9.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.49 billion-$7.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.30 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.380-$1.430 EPS.

Shares of LULU opened at $378.99 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $278.00 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.69 and a 200-day moving average of $379.46.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $435.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,807 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 17,758 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 37,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2,744.1% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

