Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Insider John C. Mckew Sells 2,214 Shares of Stock

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) insider John C. Mckew sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $18,420.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lumos Pharma stock opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $13.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 16.9% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $2,467,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

