Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) will post $21.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.07 million. Luna Innovations posted sales of $26.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full year sales of $109.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $109.29 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $124.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.14 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

LUNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of LUNA opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.52. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $237.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after buying an additional 315,370 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $8,027,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 19.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 683,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 109,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

