LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €746.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €746.00 ($819.78) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MC. Royal Bank of Canada set a €770.00 ($846.15) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($901.10) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €807.00 ($886.81) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($858.24) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($857.14) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €780.82 ($858.04).

MC stock opened at €660.90 ($726.26) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €655.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is €675.02. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of €195.45 ($214.78) and a 52 week high of €260.55 ($286.32).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

