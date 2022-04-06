Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.00

Made Tech Group Plc (LON:MTEC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.47), with a volume of 150581 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.49).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Made Tech Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 68.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.27 million and a P/E ratio of -67.00.
About Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC)
Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers digital delivery, data infrastructure and insights, embedded capabilities, and legacy application transformation services. It serves central and local government, housing, healthcare, transport, and education; police, justice, and emergency; and space, defense, and security sectors.
