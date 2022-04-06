Magna International (TSE:MG) Earns Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.04% from the company’s previous close.

MG has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$92.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$106.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Magna International from C$117.00 to C$101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$97.95.

MG traded down C$1.12 on Wednesday, reaching C$76.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,398. The stock has a market cap of C$22.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28. Magna International has a 1 year low of C$70.16 and a 1 year high of C$126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$88.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$97.75.

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.19 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 10.5500009 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Lou Maher purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$97.40 per share, with a total value of C$97,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$189,930.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

