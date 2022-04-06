Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Shares Gap Up to $16.05

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.05, but opened at $16.50. Magnachip Semiconductor shares last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 3,001 shares traded.

MX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $709.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Young-Joon Kim bought 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $94,840.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $130,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

