Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Management Consulting Group PLC (LON:MMC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Management Consulting Group shares last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 732,939 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £3.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.23.
Management Consulting Group Company Profile (LON:MMC)
Featured Articles
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Management Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Management Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.