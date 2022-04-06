Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Management Consulting Group PLC (LON:MMC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Management Consulting Group shares last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 732,939 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.23.

Get Management Consulting Group alerts:

Management Consulting Group Company Profile (LON:MMC)

Management Consulting Group PLC provides professional services in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers management consultancy services to manufacturing, natural resources, building materials, consumer packaged goods, transportation, automotive, and heavy industries, as well as healthcare sectors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Management Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Management Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.