Marc Whitten Sells 2,283 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total transaction of $225,080.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Whitten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Unity Software alerts:

On Monday, February 28th, Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $1,133,853.25.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Marc Whitten sold 2,080 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $225,035.20.

Shares of U opened at $100.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.43 and a beta of 2.33. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.35 and a 200-day moving average of $128.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 276.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on U. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

About Unity Software (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.