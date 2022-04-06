Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) CEO Sells $553,400.00 in Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $553,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hessam Nadji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Hessam Nadji sold 10,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $502,700.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Hessam Nadji sold 1,214 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $60,724.28.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Hessam Nadji sold 13,979 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $673,787.80.

Shares of NYSE MMI opened at $56.83 on Wednesday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $58.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.35.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $495.13 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth about $14,157,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,978,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,650,000 after buying an additional 25,244 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 100,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 64,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

