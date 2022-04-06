Margaret G. Mcglynn Sells 5,000 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total transaction of $1,311,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $269.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.96. The company has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $275.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 364.5% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 288 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,896,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

