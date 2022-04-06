MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of MarketAxess worth $9,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 11.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $307.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $357.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.29. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $305.93 and a one year high of $546.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.40.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.36%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

