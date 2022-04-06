Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MKS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.41) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.69) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.48) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.82) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 231.13 ($3.03).

LON MKS opened at GBX 153.06 ($2.01) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 176.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 201.64. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 129.75 ($1.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 263 ($3.45).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

