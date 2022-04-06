Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MQ. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

NASDAQ MQ opened at $11.43 on Monday. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average is $17.40.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MQ. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,711,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,703,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Marqeta by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,650,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

