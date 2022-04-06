Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) to report $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.01. Masco also posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Masco.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Masco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.50 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Shares of MAS opened at $50.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. Masco has a 1-year low of $50.47 and a 1-year high of $71.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,173 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Masco by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Masco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Masco (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masco (MAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.