Masco (NYSE:MAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Masco from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.50 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. Masco has a twelve month low of $50.47 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.56.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Masco’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,448,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,842 shares of company stock worth $5,990,173. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,583,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,980,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

