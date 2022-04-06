Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $413.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) to post $413.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $409.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $418.80 million. Materion reported sales of $354.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $397.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.03 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Materion’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Materion by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Materion during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materion during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 2.1% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 149,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Materion stock traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.93. 83,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,187. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Materion has a 12-month low of $64.48 and a 12-month high of $96.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

