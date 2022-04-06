Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Get Matthews International alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matthews International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Matthews International stock opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55. Matthews International has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $438.58 million for the quarter. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MATW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Matthews International by 23.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Matthews International by 23.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Matthews International by 21.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Matthews International by 81.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Matthews International by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matthews International (MATW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.