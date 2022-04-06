mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.00

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.00 and last traded at C$3.03, with a volume of 52397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.16.

MDF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Monday, February 7th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on mdf commerce from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.70.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$131.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65.

mdf commerce ( TSE:MDF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$30.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.13 million. Research analysts predict that mdf commerce inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

mdf commerce Company Profile (TSE:MDF)

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.