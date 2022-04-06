mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.00

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.00 and last traded at C$3.03, with a volume of 52397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.16.
MDF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Monday, February 7th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on mdf commerce from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.70.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$131.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65.
mdf commerce Company Profile (TSE:MDF)
mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.
