MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 224,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 69,419 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 458.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 280,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 230,100 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 74,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 581,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,939,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.13). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

