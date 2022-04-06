MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.20 at Canaccord Genuity Group

MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.35 to C$0.20 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEDIF opened at $0.14 on Monday. MediPharm Labs has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17.

MediPharm Labs Corp. is medicinal cannabis company, which engages in the pharmaceutical grade production of cannabis oil products. The company focuses on the downstream secondary extraction methodology, distillation, and cannabinoid isolation and purification. It supplies raw materials, formulations, processing, and packaging for the creation of ready-to-sell derivative products.

