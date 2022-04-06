Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Down to $8.22

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.22, but opened at $7.45. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 239,875 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLCO. StockNews.com started coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.73.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.27. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 620.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 264,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 227,921 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,513,000 after buying an additional 1,938,923 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,462,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 49,375 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLCO)
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.
