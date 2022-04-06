MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,747,000 after buying an additional 255,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,501,000 after buying an additional 114,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,783,000 after purchasing an additional 86,224 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 378,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,139,000 after purchasing an additional 26,212 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,753.42.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MELI traded down $75.32 on Wednesday, reaching $1,142.83. 7,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,747. The stock has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 720.80 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $858.99 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,087.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

