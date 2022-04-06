MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. TheStreet downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,753.42.

In other MercadoLibre news, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,218.15 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $858.99 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,087.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,279.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 720.80 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

