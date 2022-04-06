Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) versus Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Critical Comparison

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) and Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Eagle Bancorp and Mercantile Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mercantile Bank 0 0 0 1 4.00

Mercantile Bank has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.65%. Given Mercantile Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mercantile Bank is more favorable than Eagle Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eagle Bancorp and Mercantile Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp $404.88 million 4.37 $176.69 million $5.52 10.04 Mercantile Bank $199.71 million 2.73 $59.02 million $3.68 9.37

Eagle Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mercantile Bank. Mercantile Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bancorp and Mercantile Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp 43.64% 13.46% 1.55% Mercantile Bank 29.55% 13.81% 1.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.8% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercantile Bank has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Eagle Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Eagle Bancorp pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mercantile Bank pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eagle Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Mercantile Bank has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Mercantile Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp beats Mercantile Bank on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Bancorp (Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking services; and other services, including cash management services, business sweep accounts, lock boxes, remote deposit captures, account reconciliation services, merchant card services, safety deposit boxes, and automated clearing house origination, as well as after-hours depositories and ATM services. Further, the company offers insurance products and services through a referral program. The company serves sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and individuals, as well as investors. As of December 31, 2021, it operated seventeen banking offices comprising 6 in Suburban Maryland, 5 in the District of Columbia, and 6 in Northern Virginia. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Mercantile Bank (Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner and non-owner-occupied real estate loans; multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as new and used automobile and boat loans, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services; and residential mortgage and instalment loans. In addition, it provides courier services and safe deposit facilities; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products, as well as owns 22 automated teller machines and 19 video banking machines. As of January 18, 2022, the company operated 44 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

