Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,162 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,991 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.3% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $49,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $175.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

