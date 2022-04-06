Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Down 4.2%

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) shares fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.06 and last traded at $65.20. 2,461 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 333,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.04.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMSI. TheStreet upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.07, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $208,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

