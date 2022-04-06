Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Down 4.2%

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) shares fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.06 and last traded at $65.20. 2,461 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 333,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.04.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMSI. TheStreet upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.07, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $208,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.