Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $24,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 104.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,518,000 after buying an additional 70,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,761,435,000 after buying an additional 63,084 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,881,000 after buying an additional 31,320 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 824.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,040,000 after buying an additional 25,927 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,349.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,409.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,476.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,189.45 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total transaction of $17,378,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,471.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

