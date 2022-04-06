MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.18

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.18 and last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 76895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MFA shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.63.

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). MFA Financial had a net margin of 95.85% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFA. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the third quarter worth about $10,246,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 17,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 308,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 192,825 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MFA Financial by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,981,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,907,000 after buying an additional 2,952,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in MFA Financial by 278.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 816,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 600,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

