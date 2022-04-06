MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0153 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

CMU stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 15.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 528,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

