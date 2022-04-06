Michael A. Schlesinger Sells 88,043 Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Stock

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 88,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,652,567.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ OCDX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 71,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $22.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.62.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

OCDX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

