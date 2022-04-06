Michael S. Gadd Sells 2,295 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Stock

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) VP Michael S. Gadd sold 2,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $63,387.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CLW traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $27.14. The company had a trading volume of 75,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $44.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.94 million, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 23.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 19.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 50.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

