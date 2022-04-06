Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,936,520 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.5% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $651,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after buying an additional 12,665,264 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Microsoft by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after buying an additional 10,842,148 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,432,619 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,066,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $310.88 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Mizuho dropped their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

