MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $624.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSTR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth $1,082,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 42.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after buying an additional 13,186 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,497.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,678,000 after buying an additional 54,322 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSTR traded down $31.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $455.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,362. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $307.19 and a fifty-two week high of $891.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $559.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 104.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

