Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) Trading Up 7.9%

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) was up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 42,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 69,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Midatech Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Midatech Pharma by 392.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 73,719 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Midatech Pharma by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the period. 5.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; and MTD211 and MTD219 for central nervous system and transplant anti-rejection indications.

