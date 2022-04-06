Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) Trading Up 7.9%

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTPGet Rating) was up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 42,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 69,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Midatech Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Midatech Pharma by 392.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 73,719 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Midatech Pharma by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the period. 5.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP)

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; and MTD211 and MTD219 for central nervous system and transplant anti-rejection indications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Midatech Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midatech Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.