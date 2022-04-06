Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Gap Up to $28.09

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.09, but opened at $29.31. Midland States Bancorp shares last traded at $27.97, with a volume of 164 shares changing hands.

MSBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $625.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.71.

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $76.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 26.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $347,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 6,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $196,805.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,247,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 81,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,087,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,764,000 after acquiring an additional 68,867 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,594,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 59,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.