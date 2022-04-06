MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.460-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

MLKN stock opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. MillerKnoll has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. MillerKnoll’s revenue was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 26th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is -107.14%.

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

